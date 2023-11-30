The Black Phone 2 Officially Confirmed With 5 Cast Members Returning

Horror fans, rejoice. The Grabber (Ethan Hawke) will return to terrorize more children in Blumhouse's "The Black Phone 2." Furthermore, some of the first film's main cast members are coming back for the frightening festivities.

According to Deadline, Hawke will reprise the role of the creepy, mask-wearing, child-abducting villain from the first movie. Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, Jeremy Davies, and Miguel Mora are also set to return for "The Black Phone 2," playing Finney, Gwen, Terrence, and Robin, respectively. That said, it remains to be seen what's in store for their characters.

"The Black Phone" tells the story of Finney, a 13-year-old boy who falls prey to Hawke's aforementioned serial killer and abductor. He spends most of the movie locked in the Grabber's basement, surviving thanks to the spirits of the villain's previous victims contacting him through an old rotatory phone to offer him guidance. Plot details about the sequel are being kept under wraps for now, but the casting announcements give us a good idea of what to expect in "The Black Phone 2."