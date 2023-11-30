The Black Phone 2 Officially Confirmed With 5 Cast Members Returning
Horror fans, rejoice. The Grabber (Ethan Hawke) will return to terrorize more children in Blumhouse's "The Black Phone 2." Furthermore, some of the first film's main cast members are coming back for the frightening festivities.
According to Deadline, Hawke will reprise the role of the creepy, mask-wearing, child-abducting villain from the first movie. Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, Jeremy Davies, and Miguel Mora are also set to return for "The Black Phone 2," playing Finney, Gwen, Terrence, and Robin, respectively. That said, it remains to be seen what's in store for their characters.
"The Black Phone" tells the story of Finney, a 13-year-old boy who falls prey to Hawke's aforementioned serial killer and abductor. He spends most of the movie locked in the Grabber's basement, surviving thanks to the spirits of the villain's previous victims contacting him through an old rotatory phone to offer him guidance. Plot details about the sequel are being kept under wraps for now, but the casting announcements give us a good idea of what to expect in "The Black Phone 2."
What to expect in The Black Phone 2
"The Black Phone" made $161 million at the global box office, so a sequel was always inevitable. However, it will be interesting to see how director Scott Derrickson and screenwriter C. Robert Cargill bring the villain back from the grave. The first film sees Finney seemingly kill The Grabber before escaping from his creepy house, but horror franchises always find ways to resurrect their Boogeymen.
Of course, it's entirely possible that the serial kidnapper survived the ordeal and will set out to wreak more havoc on Finney and his allies. At the same time, the first movie contains many supernatural elements, meaning that Finney and the gang might have to contend with the Grabber's vengeful spirit.
"The Black Phone 2" will presumably be based on an original story as well. The first film is an adaptation of Joe Hill's short story of the same name, and the author has yet to pen a follow-up. Hopefully, these questions will be answered in the near future, but horror fans will undoubtedly be excited to return to this world. As of this writing, "The Black Phone 2" is slated for release in 2025.