Jeremy Renner Opens Up About Returning To Acting After Near-Death Experience
2023 began horrifically for actor Jeremy Renner, who wound up in critical condition after a scary snowplow accident. He easily could've lost his life, but he recovered. And on New Year's Eve, he opened up about the incident and how he's come out on the other side, explaining how ensuring he could continue to be there for his loved ones was a major motivating force.
"I'm just so blessed that I had so many things to live for," he said on CNN. "I have a giant family. I have a 10-year-old daughter. I would have disappointed and really messed up a lot of people's lives if I would've passed. And so there's a lot for me to get better for." Renner also saw his recovery as vital for his nephew, who was with him on that fateful day and likely traumatized by the experience.
Looking to the future, the actor is excited to get back into the thick of things. "It's been a really wonderfully busy year, and I think I'm ready. I think I'm strong enough," he said. "We'll see. I mean, I literally go back in a week. But I'll be doing my best, trying my hardest."
What's next for Jeremy Renner?
Jeremy Renner mentioning to CNN that he's going back to work likely refers to his triumphant return to his hit Paramount+ series, "Mayor of Kingstown" – in late December 2023, his co-star Emma Laird shared an update on Instagram Stories (via Entertainment Weekly), posting a picture of the two of them with the caption "Back with my favourite guy next week." Renner plays the series lead, Mike McLusky, who attempts to keep the peace among rival factions in his town. Season 3 will premiere in 2025.
That makes "Mayor of Kingstown" squared away, but there's still the matter of Renner's future with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in which he plays Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye. Although Hawkeye returned to the MCU for an episode of "What If...?" titled "What If... Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?" he hasn't been seen in live action since his eponymous 2021 Disney+ series, and there's still no word on whether he will return for future "Avengers" movies or if he's hanging up the bow and arrow for good.
But regardless of what the future holds for Renner, it's just great that he's still here.