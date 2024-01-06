Jeremy Renner Opens Up About Returning To Acting After Near-Death Experience

2023 began horrifically for actor Jeremy Renner, who wound up in critical condition after a scary snowplow accident. He easily could've lost his life, but he recovered. And on New Year's Eve, he opened up about the incident and how he's come out on the other side, explaining how ensuring he could continue to be there for his loved ones was a major motivating force.

"I'm just so blessed that I had so many things to live for," he said on CNN. "I have a giant family. I have a 10-year-old daughter. I would have disappointed and really messed up a lot of people's lives if I would've passed. And so there's a lot for me to get better for." Renner also saw his recovery as vital for his nephew, who was with him on that fateful day and likely traumatized by the experience.

Looking to the future, the actor is excited to get back into the thick of things. "It's been a really wonderfully busy year, and I think I'm ready. I think I'm strong enough," he said. "We'll see. I mean, I literally go back in a week. But I'll be doing my best, trying my hardest."