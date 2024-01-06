Where Is The Big Bang Theory Set?

It took 279 episodes to tell the entire story of "The Big Bang Theory," yet there may still be people out there who ask where the show is set. It's a natural question, as establishing shots can be hard to come by, and the characters spend much of their time indoors (the natural dwelling of the nerd). But the answer is quite simple — "The Big Bang Theory" takes place in the real-life city of Pasadena, California.

Pasadena is just northeast of Los Angeles, but many of the scenes featured on the sitcom are simply on soundstages. Therefore, anyone who wants to be where the action mostly was will want to schedule a Warner Bros. Studio Tour and keep their eyes peeled for Stage 25. Of course, fans could check out the Warner Bros. lot and make their way to Pasadena on the same day for the full experience.

"The Big Bang Theory" taking place in Pasadena is evident by the four central friends — Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Sheldon (Jim Parsons), Raj (Kunal Nayyar), and Howard (Simon Helberg) — working at CalTech, a real university. Eventually, Howard works for the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, also located in Pasadena. Outside of the characters' occupations, many real-life Pasadena locales are referred to by name, such as Lucky Baldwin's getting a shout-out in Season 4's "The Irish Pub Formation." The writers clearly had fun pulling from actual Pasadena elements, but not everything on the show can be found in the real world.