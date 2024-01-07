Where The Carvana Commercial Actress And Actor Have Performed Together Before

You've seen Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, the actors in the Carvana commercial, collaborate many times before.

What makes a commercial truly special is its ability to play around with something rooted in real life. Carvana's latest campaign does just that by highlighting the real relationship between Bell and Shepard, who have been married since 2013. The couple appears in two Carvana commercials, which emphasize just how convenient the service is for those who want to buy or sell cars straight from their smartphone.

The first commercial, "Buy or Sell with Carvana" features the "Good Place" actor selling off one of Shepard's pickup trucks with glee. Her husband, however, is one step ahead of Bell, as he's ordered the exact same vehicle as a backup, much to his wife's chagrin. The second ad shows the husband-wife duo tracking the value of their car with Carvana and debating if they should sell or wait. After considerable time, Bell sells the car after monitoring its value.

What makes these commercials truly stand out is how Bell and Shepard's infectious chemistry just pours through the screen, making the service all the more compelling. Bell and Shepard have been sharing the screen for over a decade and have starred in several commercials that highlight their married and familial life. Back in 2014, the couple collaborated with South Korean tech giant Samsung for a series of ads to promote their various offerings, including smartphones and home appliances. In addition to continued work with Samsung, they've also popped up in a variety of ads for Lightlife, which produces plant-based food products.