My Hero Academia Season 7 Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Possible Plotlines, And More Details
Though anime has never been more popular than it is today, there are still some shows that are so big that basically everyone knows them. For six seasons, "My Hero Academia" has been one of those shows, and it isn't hard to see the appeal. After all, combining the Marvel Cinematic Universe with "Harry Potter" is the easiest sell ever.
However, with the paradigm shift of massive defeats that the heroes of Class 1A suffered in Season 6 and Deku (Daiki Yamashita/Justin Briner) at his absolute lowest, the series has never been darker. It looks like that will continue as well, given that Season 7 focuses on the ongoing battle with All for One (Akio Otsuka/John Swasey) and Tomura Shigaraki (Koki Uchiyama/Eric Vale).
Still, even with the massive cast that "My Hero Academia" already boasts, newcomers like Star and Stripe are also set to join the action in Season 7. Furthermore, based on the rising stakes and creator Kohei Horikoshi's words, the series might be ratcheting toward its conclusion. With that in mind, fans can likely expect another exciting season and hopefully one that leaves their jaws on the floor as much as Season 6 did.
Is there a release date for My Hero Academia Season 7?
Season 7 of "My Hero Academia" is set to begin airing On May 4, 2024. However, fans who are just itching to see what happens next in the superpowered world of the series have a nice little surprise coming their way. That's right — a collection of recaps that will sum up the key events of the show thus far is also on the way. This four-episode series kicks off on April 6, 2024.
While it's a bit of a tall order to break down the amount of character development and world-building that has occurred in "My Hero Academia" into an understandable form for newbies, it is possible that those who are somewhat unfamiliar with the show could jump in with Season 7, provided that the recap episodes are concise enough.
As for what viewers can expect from the upcoming season of "My Hero Academia," it's set to have two back-to-back arcs, as has been the case with Seasons 2 to 6. The first will be the Star and Stripe arc that was teased at the end of Season 6, in which the American hero comes to the aid of All Might. Meanwhile, the second arc will have Deku attempting to uncover a possible traitor in the burgeoning squad of heroes.
What is the plot of My Hero Academia Season 7?
"My Hero Academia" Season 6 saw Japan hit by a wave of devastating attacks as Tomura Shigaraki's powers were upgraded significantly by All for One's quirk. With an entire city leveled and hundreds dead, including some key "My Hero Academia" heroes and villains, the show is set to go bigger and harder than ever in Season 7.
That's because these events set the stage for All Might to ask for help from the United Nations, and at least one hero is answering the call. Star and Stripe (Romi Park/Natalie Van Sistine) has the New Order quirk, and it allows her to set the parameters of reality simply by making a rule and speaking it out loud.
Manga readers will likely recall that she was the only hero that All for One was truly afraid of outside of All Might. With that in mind, this sets up a likely confrontation between the two, though it will probably be through Shigaraki — who has fused almost completely with All Might's powers — that the supervillain will fight back.
So, that's the first arc in the bag. As for the second, it's anybody's guess who could be the traitor at UA High School. The reveal will likely involve a twist of some kind, but there are so many faculty members and students to choose from.
Is there a trailer for My Hero Academia Season 7?
There has only been one official trailer so far for "My Hero Academia" Season 7, and unfortunately, it's only in Japanese and features no subtitles. Still, there are plenty of hints that we can draw from the footage that we do see in the trailer. The first bit isn't all that surprising, as it shows the heroes looking dejected and defeated following the events of Season 6.
However, from there, we get confirmation that Deku still thinks he may be able to get through to Tomura Shigaraki, which is increasingly surprising after all that the villain has done. It also looks like we could get more information about Shigaraki's horrific childhood, as he's seen reading comics as a child before being approached by his abusive father.
From there, we see the heroes springing into action once again. Here, the latest "My Hero Academia" trailer seems to show Deku, Bakugo (Nobuhiko Okamoto/Clifford Chapin), and Todoroki (Yuki Kaji/David Matranga) launching a triple attack. Though the three have been battling together for multiple seasons now, this shows a new level of synergy and will certainly help to level the playing field against the Paranormal Liberation Front.
Finally, we get a quick look at many of the most pivotal characters in "My Hero Academia" and the tease of an air-based battle between Star and Stripe and Shigaraki, which looks to see the two fighting each other on the top of a jet. There's still a lot that we don't know about it, but so far, Season 7 looks pretty exciting.
Where can you watch My Hero Academia to catch up?
All six seasons of "My Hero Academia" can be viewed on Crunchyroll. Meanwhile, the first movie, "My Hero Academia: Two Heroes," can be rented on a variety of services, including YouTube, AppleTV, Amazon, and Vudu. The same goes for the second film, "World Heroes Mission," which can also be streamed for free on DirectTV and on Starz. As for the third movie, "Heroes Rising," it can be viewed in all the same ways that the second film can.
If you'd like to skip the movies, however, the show is structured in a way that you won't feel like you've missed anything from passing them over. They're essentially one-off stories that are mostly set in new locations and involve new characters in addition to a few "My Hero Academia" mainstays.
Back to the mainline series, the first six seasons of "My Hero Academia" are comprised of 113 episodes. Broken down, the episodes tend to run a little over 20 minutes, meaning viewers can finish the show and be all caught up in about 38 hours. It's worth it, too. With incredible animation, inventive storytelling, and a world that only grows more compelling throughout the series, it's easy to see why this anime is so beloved.