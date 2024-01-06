My Hero Academia Season 7 Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Possible Plotlines, And More Details

Though anime has never been more popular than it is today, there are still some shows that are so big that basically everyone knows them. For six seasons, "My Hero Academia" has been one of those shows, and it isn't hard to see the appeal. After all, combining the Marvel Cinematic Universe with "Harry Potter" is the easiest sell ever.

However, with the paradigm shift of massive defeats that the heroes of Class 1A suffered in Season 6 and Deku (Daiki Yamashita/Justin Briner) at his absolute lowest, the series has never been darker. It looks like that will continue as well, given that Season 7 focuses on the ongoing battle with All for One (Akio Otsuka/John Swasey) and Tomura Shigaraki (Koki Uchiyama/Eric Vale).

Still, even with the massive cast that "My Hero Academia" already boasts, newcomers like Star and Stripe are also set to join the action in Season 7. Furthermore, based on the rising stakes and creator Kohei Horikoshi's words, the series might be ratcheting toward its conclusion. With that in mind, fans can likely expect another exciting season and hopefully one that leaves their jaws on the floor as much as Season 6 did.