Whatever Happened To The Lavagirl Actress, Taylor Dooley?

In 2005, several years before the launch of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, young audiences already had an iconic pair of superheroes to look up to: Sharkboy (Taylor Lautner) and Lavagirl (Taylor Dooley). Written and directed by Robert Rodriguez, "The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl 3-D" followed this duo and bullied student Max (Cayden Boyd), who must help save his friends' home on Planet Drool from Mr. Electric (George Lopez).

For Dooley, portraying Lavagirl — and donning the character's vibrant pink hair and ensemble — was her first major Hollywood film experience. And thanks to the supportive atmosphere created by Rodriguez on set, it was an extremely positive one. However, Dooley quickly learned that this isn't always the case, and that some industry experiences can result in nearly a lifetime of trauma.

Though Dooley has appeared in projects as an adult, including a 2020 legacy sequel to "The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl," she stepped away from the spotlight for some time. In fact, she's now extremely vocal about the dark side of Hollywood and how it can negatively impact individuals trying to maintain their faith. Read on to learn about everything that happened to Dooley following her 2005 film debut.