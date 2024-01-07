What's The Song In The Vrbo Football Commercial?

After this year's Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, University of Oregon fans will certainly associate the vacation rental service with football dominance, as their 45 to 6 routing of Liberty University was something out of a sports movie. Vrbo — the title sponsor and an official travel sponsor of the College Football Playoff — wants to create lasting memories for fans of all stripes.

That's at least the messaging behind its recent ad campaign, titled "Football Away with Vrbo," which positions Vrbo rentals as the ideal gathering place for traveling college football fans. The Vrbo ad is soundtracked by Fleetwood Mac's 1979 track "Tusk" from the album of the same name.

The ad likens fans' football travels to a sacred pilgrimage, with a Vrbo home acting as "your own safe haven deep behind enemy lines." The reliable rentals, the narrator continues, are "a place to reunite with your actual family of five and your chosen family of 105,213," as the ad cuts from a cozy kitchen to the Longhorns' massive stadium in Austin. The commercial concludes with Vrbo's football season mission statement: "Turn all those away games into home games in a Vrbo all year long."

The chugging drum beat of "Tusk" is a fitting call to arms for scores of college football fans who descend upon towns across America. Crucially, the song has roots in college football, as Fleetwood Mac enlisted the University of Southern California Trojan Marching Band to perform on the track.