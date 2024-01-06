Star Wars: The Real Reason Yoda Doesn't Use A Lightsaber In The Original Trilogy

Yoda is one of the most recognizable characters in all of "Star Wars" — at least, physically. In terms of characterization, he might actually be one of the more difficult to pin down. While his small green countenance and distinctive syntax are instantly identifiable, many fans have had trouble over the years justifying his different portrayals. In the original trilogy, he's a wise sage who speaks in spiritual poetry, imparting a holistic vision of the universe to Luke Skywalker. In the prequels, he's a dogmatic and militant religious leader willing to compromise the values of his order for fear of the dark side.

Of course, that discrepancy is the point. When Yoda says "Failed, I have" in "Revenge of the Sith," he's not just talking about his loss to Palpatine. He's admitting failure in a much larger way — a hubris and distortion of his own core beliefs that made him lead the Jedi into a violent war. His exile on Dagobah is an act of both survival and penance, and we never see him even pick up a lightsaber in the original trilogy or the sequels.

Yoda's shame is apparent if you just watch the original six films, but subsequent "Star Wars" texts have added more clarity to his abandonment of the lightsaber. The canon 2019 comic "Age of Rebellion Special" #1 includes a short story about Yoda in exile called "The Trial of Dagobah." In it, we learn that he vowed never to pick up his weapon again after the Clone Wars, as he viewed it as a symbol of his mistakes.