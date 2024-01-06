George Lucas Banned One Star Wars Actor From Official Events - But Was It Justified?

It's no secret that appearing in Star Wars isn't always a blessing for actors. Some, like Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, and Ewan McGregor, have earned widespread acclaim and adoration through their performances. But for others, it hasn't been such a positive experience. Jake Lloyd infamously received widespread harassment for his turn as Anakin Skywalker in "The Phantom Menace," despite being only 9 at the time of filming.

Lloyd isn't the only one whose Star Wars role brought undue negativity and despicable treatment from audiences. It's a long list that includes Hayden Christensen, Ahmed Best, Kelly Marie Tran, Moses Ingram, and John Boyega. Typically, the worst of the scorn comes from the toxic epicenters of the Star Wars fandom. In the case of the late David Prowse — the actor who portrayed Darth Vader on-screen during the original trilogy — contempt came from Lucasfilm itself.

Prowse's fraught relationship with George Lucas was always complicated, to say the least. His role as the man in the suit hid him from viewers, making James Earl Jones the more recognizable Vader actor due to his iconic voice. A series of collisions with Lucas over the years and complaints of unfair treatment ultimately led to complete exclusion. In 2010, Prowse was banned from all official Star Wars fan events and conventions — here's why.