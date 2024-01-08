Twilight's Taylor Lautner Reacts To 'Where The Hell Have You Been, Loca?' Memes

In the years since the Twilight film franchise's release, it has spawned its fair share of instantly classic, eminently "meme-able" moments. From the infamous baseball scene set to "Supermassive Black Hole" in 2008's "Twilight" to the original bizarre doll from "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 2," any fan worth their salt knows which moments joined the pop culture lexicon. So what about that infamous line uttered by Taylor Lautner's teenager-turned-werewolf Jacob Black, where he effusively greets Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) in an unusual manner?

While answering questions at Comic-Con in Liverpool in 2023 (via Monopoly Events), Lautner was asked about how his now-iconic salutation to Bella. As Jacob rushes towards her in "The Twilight Saga: New Moon," he exclaims, "Where the hell have you been, Loca?!" before sweeping his friend into a hug. Lautner finds the line's popularity (it's huge on TikTok) baffling.

"See, that whole thing I was kind of confused by," he admitted. "Because — I'm gonna sound like an old person here, and I'm getting up there — I'm not on TikTok. I've not kept up with the times per se. And whenever this was, like a year or two ago, I would just start walking the streets, and people would come up to me and say, 'Can you say, 'Where the hell have you been, Loca?' And I'm like, 'What?!'"