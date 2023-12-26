Twilight's Team Edward Vs Team Jacob Fan War Hurt Taylor Lautner's Feelings

During an appearance on Alex Cooper's podcast "Call Her Daddy," Taylor Lautner, known for playing teenaged werewolf Jacob Black in the massively popular "Twilight" films, admitted that the movie's fictional love triangle gave him some real-life issues.

While Lautner and his co-star Robert Pattinson, who plays Jacob's romantic rival Edward Cullen as the two squabble over Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart), were on press tours to promote the franchise, he always felt like he got a horrible reaction compared to Pattinson, who was a bona fide teen heartthrob in his own right. Why? Because fans were overwhelmingly "Team Edward," he felt like he was losing.

"I think it was awkward at times for the two of us to be standing together on a balcony and having 10,000 girls booing Rob, but then cheering for me, but then this half booing me and cheering [for him], but us having to have some sort of friendship," he revealed. "It was difficult. I think it was tough. I don't know for [Rob], but for me at least it definitely, especially at the age I was at, you get your feelings hurt sometimes when you shouldn't. It's hard not to sometimes. It was a little difficult."