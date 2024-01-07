A Scrapped What If...? Season 2 Episode Would Have Been Too Dark For Young Marvel Fans

Marvel's "What If...?" has brought fans some fun alternate universes in its first two seasons, but not every idea cooked up in the writers' room made it to Disney+. Season 2 features a wide range of adventures, including holiday hijinks, a "Death Race 2000" homage, and the introduction of an all-new Native American superhero, Kahhori, played by "Reservation Dogs" alum Devery Jacobs.

Overall, the season has been generally well-received. However, there have been some criticisms, primarily concerning the show's hesitancy to go all-in on its wilder ideas. In an interview with IGN, series head writer A. C. Bradley discussed her team's approach to "What If...?" Season 2 and alluded to some concepts that didn't make the final cut. Of particular interest was an episode Bradley wrote that she said was far too dark for the show's overall tone.

"It felt like the world was already ending and we didn't need to add to it," she said, explaining that Season 2 was written during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. "And so it became kind of an escape and a fun release. However, I did write an episode, which is forever going in a drawer, that was very, very dark. I was calling it 'Children of Men with Spider-Man.'" If you know anything about that particular film, you'll likely understand why the idea was ultimately scrapped.