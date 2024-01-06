Marvel's Armor Wars Movie Rumored To Bring Back Beloved MCU Villain After What If...?

According to Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman, Marvel wants Sam Rockwell to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The American actor — whose long career includes films such as "The Green Mile," "Galaxy Quest," and "Jojo Rabbit" — first appeared in the MCU in 2010 as Justin Hammer, the secondary antagonist of "Iron Man 2." Since then, Rockwell has only reprised his role once. In 2023, Rockwell voiced an animated version of his role in "What If ...?" Season 2, Episode 3, "What If ... Hogan Saved Christmas?" Richtman believes that Rockwell's return, should talks go well, will take place in "Armor Wars," the Disney+ series-turned-Marvel movie starring James Rhodes (Don Cheadle), a.k.a. War Machine.

Although Richtman's claims are currently unverified, Rockwell is indeed interested in returning to the MCU. During a 2022 interview with The Discourse, he shared a desire to see Hammer appear as a ringleader in "Thunderbolts," Marvel's upcoming film with a similar narrative framework to DC's "The Suicide Squad." "Yeah, definitely," the actor said. "I would be into that. ['Thunderbolts'] sounds cool...[Hammer's] fun, he's a real Lex Luthor."

As of this writing, Hammer is not in the official lineup for the MCU's villain-centric film, but it's not unreasonable to believe Richtman's scoop, as he's not the only one following that thread.