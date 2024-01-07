Leonard Nimoy Hated Star Trek Generations More Than Fans Think

For fans of the classic "Star Trek" movies, 1994's "Star Trek: Generations" marked the end of an era in that most of the actors from the original series appeared in the big-screen adventure to pass the torch to the cast members of "Star Trek: The Next Generation."

Unfortunately, original cast members Leonard Nimoy (Spock) and DeForest Kelley (Dr. McCoy) turned down "Star Trek: Generations." Nimoy's absence was a double blow to the production since he also refused the chance to direct the film.

Nimoy, of course, had experience directing "Star Trek" on the big screen since he was at the helm of 1984's "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock" and 1986's "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home." According to Mark A. Altman's and Edward Gross' 2016 book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to J.J. Abrams," Nimoy was already starting to see cracks in the franchise in 1989's "Star Trek V: The Final Frontier" — directed by Captain Kirk actor William Shatner — and "Generations" wasn't any better.

"Bill's picture, 'Star Trek V,' had its own built-in problems — or at least the story did — which he was never going to be able to surmount," Nimoy said in the book. "Bill's picture was kind of a ride and it just sort of petered out. It had no way of resolving successfully. But 'Generations' bothered me. [I thought], 'My God, what are they doing? Why that scene? What's that scene about? Where are they going with this?' That was the reason I wasn't involved in making it, though it was offered to me to direct."