Why That Bitwise Commercial Looks & Feels So Familiar

Bitwise's latest advertisement is taking cues from a classic commercial.

Not even ads are immune from legacy sequels these days. As nostalgia continues to be mined throughout the entertainment world, ad agencies are taking notes, repackaging, and recreating old commercials to tug at our heartstrings and memories. The latest commercial for Bitwise Asset Management, a crypto index fund manager, is no different. In the finance company's latest advertisement, a familiar elderly gentleman is enjoying a nice conversation, before breaking the fourth wall by saying, "You know what's interesting these days? Bitcoin."

We then cut to a close-up of the gentleman, who says, "Look for Bitwise, my friends," directing viewers to the fund manager. If that whole sequence sounds familiar, that's because it's pretty much a beat-for-beat copy of Dos Equis' "Most Interesting Man in the World" commercial, which debuted in 2006. In that commercial, an elderly gentleman is bantering with bar mates and breaks the fourth wall by pitching the beer as his drink of choice, ending with, "Stay thirsty, my friends." The Bitwise Asset Management ad is a direct homage to that iconic advertisement and even features the same famous commercial actor, Jonathan Goldsmith.

For Bitwise Asset Management, this advertisement is a major push toward being a leading player in the financial market. Their rendition of the advertisement ends with the tagline: "ETFs backed by crypto specialists," legitimizing their efforts. Forbes says that Bitwise Asset Management is awaiting approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to debut a spot Bitcoin ETF.