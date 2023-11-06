Chicago PD Is About To Give Us The April And Ethan Treatment

The world of the One Chicago universe isn't necessarily the sort that serves up happy endings to its characters on a platter. Tragic deaths are common for this group, and sometimes people leave with their dreams and goals unfulfilled. One happy exception to that rule is Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) and April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta), who got to happily ride off into the sunset together after reuniting for a storybook wedding during Season 8 of "Chicago Med." The on-again-off-again exes seemingly split for good when April split town during Season 6 after being accepted into a nurse practitioner program in another city — and DaCosta moved over to Fox to head her own drama series. Ethan spends Season 7 and much of Season 8 coping with the of a gunshot injury, before returning to work and reuniting with April. Ethan then heads off to join April and launch a mobile clinic.

That's a rare sweet ending for an often tough-minded universe — and it's ready to happen again. With Hailey Upton actress Tracy Spiridakos set to exit "Chicago P.D." sometime after the series resumes for Season 11 once the SAG-AFTRA strike concludes, the show's head writers will be charged with giving her character a satisfying ending. And it seems that the show just might decide to give Hailey a happy ending next to her husband, Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer). While Jay's exit from the show during Season 10 might seem like an absolutely impossible impasse for this to occur, April's return to assist Ethan's exit from "Chicago Med" has more than laid out the groundwork for its occurrence.