Why Godzilla Became 'Sexy' And 'Sensual' In His Most Controversial Redesign

Godzilla's first time out west took fans by surprise. Much has been said about the monster's radical design change made for Roland Emmerich's 1998 film "Godzilla" and how that version bears little resemblance to the original Toho-created kaiju. But for the creators of the much-maligned remake, keeping Godzilla true to his classic iteration was less important than upping his ... sex appeal?

In a 1998 interview with The Morning Call, co-writer and producer Dean Devlin shared that the team aimed to emphasize certain aspects of their Godzilla's design such as his shoulders and calves. Creature designer Patrick Tatopoulos (who is the namesake of Matthew Broderick's Dr. Niko Tatopoulos in the movie) was tasked with bringing this concept to life, with Devlin instructing, "I wanted Godzilla very slim and muscular. Sexy, even. When his tail swishes along buildings, it's almost sensual." Still wanting to imbue their Godzilla with reptilian traits, Tatopoulos and Delvin watched several documentaries about lizards to find places where such sensual features could be applied organically. Eventually, they landed on the naturally muscular arms and legs found on these reptiles, resulting in Godzilla's elongated limbs and slim build.

Few people went into "Godzilla" with the expectation of getting turned on by a giant radioactive lizard. In fact, it's safe to say that most fans had the very opposite reaction to the creature's design.