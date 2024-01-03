Is Doug Flutie In The Dr Pepper Fansville Transfer Portal Commercial?

To say that the Dr Pepper Fansville ad campaign has a devoted following would be an understatement. There are multiple subreddits that offer fan theories about the commercials, as well as a nearly two-hour-long video essay that explores the series' lore. It's a reaction that the higher-ups at Dr Pepper couldn't have anticipated when they launched Fansville in 2018.

As seen in the Fansville ads, the fictional town's citizens are obsessed with college football and struggle with miniature conflicts, such as a son who begins experimenting with soccer, star-crossed lovers who support rival teams, and a tailgating master who must cut his grilling season short due to injury. In the Fansville ad that debuted in late November 2023, a few residents stumble upon a sinister (and literal) transfer portal that starts sucking up players — a punny riff on the NCAA student-athlete database. Among the people who discover the portal is a man with eye black who sort-of resembles former NFL star and Heisman Trophy winner Doug Flutie.

It isn't unusual for former college football and NFL standouts to appear in the Fansville ads, which are now in their 6th season. For instance, Oklahoma Sooners legend and former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Brian Bosworth stars as the town's sheriff. But while Bosworth reprises his role in the transfer portal commercial, Flutie is not in the clip. The eye black-sporting man is actually played by Jason Wiles, who's appeared on several TV shows since the 1990s.