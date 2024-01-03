Batman Returns: How The Axed Catwoman Spin-Off Was Almost 'The Boys Before The Boys'

Following the immense success of 1989's "Batman," lead actor Michael Keaton and director Tim Burton returned to Gotham in 1992 for "Batman Returns." This sequel gives the Dark Knight three new villains to contend with in his quest to rid his city of crime: the Penguin (Danny DeVito), Max Shreck (Christopher Walken), and Catwoman (Michelle Pfeiffer). By the film's end, the Penguin is defeated and killed, as is Shreck, though Catwoman miraculously survives the feature's third-act showdown.

Post-"Returns," Pfeiffer's Catwoman was lined up to star in her own movie. However, according to screenwriter Daniel Waters, he and Burton clashed as they had two very different perspectives on the narrative. While Burton aimed for something more subdued and dramatic, Waters had something more bombastic in mind. "I had her move to a Los Angeles version of Gotham City, and it's run by three a****** superheroes. It was 'The Boys' before 'The Boys,'" Waters explained at a special screening of "Returns" in December 2023 (via IndieWire).

Ultimately, this "Boys"-esque Catwoman solo movie set in Burton's "Batman" universe never came to fruition. In fact, the Catwoman character never got her own spotlight in the franchise — or did she?