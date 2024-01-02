Kevin Costner Refused To Answer One Yellowstone Question During Legal Battle

Despite becoming a massive pop culture phenomenon over the course of its five seasons, "Yellowstone" has been making many of its headlines over the last six months due to behind-the-scenes drama. Unfortunately, as star Kevin Costner has been battling it out with Paramount, he's also in the unenviable position of going through a divorce with his longtime partner Christine Baumgartner.

As details continue to trickle out regarding the separation between the two, Us Weekly has obtained court documents that show another ripple in the dispute. The report claims that Costner "refused to answer questions about whether he was offered the opportunity" to continue working on "Yellowstone" after Season 5 "or if he simply chose to quit."

The reasoning behind the question is likely due to the amount of money that Costner could have expected to make if he had opted in for Season 6 of "Yellowstone." This seems to especially be the case when you consider that the amount the John Dutton actor made per episode was a central point in the brief. As it stands, the available information suggests that Costner made an impressive $10 million for his participation in a mere eight episodes for Season 5, Part 1, adding up to $1.25 million per episode.