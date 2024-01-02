Almost All Of Kate Hudson's Highest Box Office Films Share One Thing In Common

Kate Hudson has built an impressive career for herself over the past 25 years. Indeed, ever since achieving breakout success with her critically acclaimed, Oscar-nominated supporting performance in 2000's "Almost Famous," Hudson has starred in more than her fair share of beloved, iconic movies. While she's regarded by some as one of the queens of terrible yet great romantic comedies, it takes only one look at her list of financially successful films to realize just how well Hudson has fared making crowd-pleasing, broadly appealing Hollywood movies.

The one thing that connects eight out of her 10 highest-grossing, non-animated films is their shared PG-13 rating. "Almost Famous," which raked in a little over $47 million at the worldwide box office, is the only R-rated film on that list. Meanwhile, the sole other non-PG-13-rated title is "Bride Wars," which earned a PG rating ahead of its 2009 release. Outside those two films, Hudson's most financially successful live-action movies have all been rated PG-13.

Depending on one's familiarity with her career, it may not come as much of a surprise to learn that six out of those 10 movies happen to be rom-coms. That fact not only explains why so many of Hudson's biggest films are rated PG-13 but also how five of them ended up grossing over $100 million despite being standalone, non-franchise productions.