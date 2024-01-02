Almost All Of Kate Hudson's Highest Box Office Films Share One Thing In Common
Kate Hudson has built an impressive career for herself over the past 25 years. Indeed, ever since achieving breakout success with her critically acclaimed, Oscar-nominated supporting performance in 2000's "Almost Famous," Hudson has starred in more than her fair share of beloved, iconic movies. While she's regarded by some as one of the queens of terrible yet great romantic comedies, it takes only one look at her list of financially successful films to realize just how well Hudson has fared making crowd-pleasing, broadly appealing Hollywood movies.
The one thing that connects eight out of her 10 highest-grossing, non-animated films is their shared PG-13 rating. "Almost Famous," which raked in a little over $47 million at the worldwide box office, is the only R-rated film on that list. Meanwhile, the sole other non-PG-13-rated title is "Bride Wars," which earned a PG rating ahead of its 2009 release. Outside those two films, Hudson's most financially successful live-action movies have all been rated PG-13.
Depending on one's familiarity with her career, it may not come as much of a surprise to learn that six out of those 10 movies happen to be rom-coms. That fact not only explains why so many of Hudson's biggest films are rated PG-13 but also how five of them ended up grossing over $100 million despite being standalone, non-franchise productions.
Breaking down Kate Hudson's top 10 movies
Kate Hudson's most financially successful live-action film remains the 2003 romantic comedy "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days," which grossed around $178 million at the worldwide box office when it was released. Her second-highest-grossing film is "You, Me and Dupree," followed by "Bride Wars" and "Fool's Gold," the latter of which reunited her with her "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" co-star, Matthew McConaughey. Hudson's top five, meanwhile, is capped off by the Mark Wahlberg-led disaster drama "Deepwater Horizon."
That Peter Berg-directed 2016 film is one of the non-rom-coms featured on the list of Hudson's 10 highest-grossing movies, which also includes the 2005 horror flick "The Skeleton Key" and the 2009 romantic musical "Nine." Her top 10 is, however, rounded out by a pair of comedies: 2011's "Something Borrowed" and 2004's "Raising Helen." So it's not hard to see why most moviegoers associate Hudson primarily with her work in the rom-com genre. Not only has she made a large number of rom-coms, but many of them also rank as her most successful films to date.
While most of these comedies weren't received well critically, their strong box office performances speak for themselves. The fact that Hudson is still getting roles in films like "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" and shows like "Truth Be Told" further proves how much of an impact she made throughout the 2000s. It also makes it a bit easier to get over some of the parts that she's lost out on over the years, including Kat in "10 Things I Hate About You." At this point, it seems safe to say that she's done well enough without them.