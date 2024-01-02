How Old Was Tom Cruise In 1986's Top Gun Compared To Its Sequel Maverick?

While plenty of big '80s franchises have returned to relevance in recent years, few can boast the kind of reemergence that the "Top Gun" series got with its 2022 sequel, "Maverick." Not only was the film beloved by both fans and critics, but it also reached the #12 spot on the top-grossing films of all time list, bringing in a staggering $1.495 million in box office receipts.

However, considering how long the multi-decade gap between the first film and "Top Gun: Maverick" was, even the film's biggest fans may be unaware of how much the perpetually youthful Tom Cruise changed in age during the interim. Amazingly, the star was 23 after the first film released in May 1986 and 59 when "Maverick" landed in theaters.

Still, even as that puts the actor at 61 as of now, it doesn't look like he'll be slowing down one iota with regard to making massive-scale action movies in the vein of "Top Gun: Maverick." After all, his most recent film in the "Mission: Impossible" franchise is set to be only the first half of an epic and eventful cinematic journey.