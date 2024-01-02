How Old Was Tom Cruise In 1986's Top Gun Compared To Its Sequel Maverick?
While plenty of big '80s franchises have returned to relevance in recent years, few can boast the kind of reemergence that the "Top Gun" series got with its 2022 sequel, "Maverick." Not only was the film beloved by both fans and critics, but it also reached the #12 spot on the top-grossing films of all time list, bringing in a staggering $1.495 million in box office receipts.
However, considering how long the multi-decade gap between the first film and "Top Gun: Maverick" was, even the film's biggest fans may be unaware of how much the perpetually youthful Tom Cruise changed in age during the interim. Amazingly, the star was 23 after the first film released in May 1986 and 59 when "Maverick" landed in theaters.
Still, even as that puts the actor at 61 as of now, it doesn't look like he'll be slowing down one iota with regard to making massive-scale action movies in the vein of "Top Gun: Maverick." After all, his most recent film in the "Mission: Impossible" franchise is set to be only the first half of an epic and eventful cinematic journey.
Can anything stop one of Hollywood's biggest action stars?
According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Tom Cruise isn't planning on changing his status as one of Hollywood's top action stars any time soon. In fact, the actor cited Harrison Ford as an inspiration and suggested that he might even have another two decades of action movies in the future, just like the "Star Wars" star.
"Harrison Ford is a legend; I hope to be still going. I've got 20 years to catch up with him," Cruise said of the 81-year-old actor. "I hope to keep making Mission: Impossible films until I'm his age." While it's true that Ford is still in the action game after all of these years, it may be tough for Cruise to continue with his typical tenacity as the years go by; the veteran actor has made his mark on the entertainment industry by performing a wide array of his own jaw-dropping stunts, each one more ridiculous than the last.
Still, with at least one more "Mission: Impossible" movie on the horizon and Cruise's plans to continue with tentpole action movies indefinitely, fans of the star can expect to be watching him complete even more impressive feats, at least for a few more years. Furthermore, with the massive success of "Top Gun: Maverick," it's possible that there could be another installment in that franchise coming down the pipeline as well.