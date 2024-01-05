Movies That Used CGI For Nude Scenes

Nudity in movies is nothing new – it's been a part of filmmaking since the very beginning. Of course, standards and practices regarding nudity changed over time, marking several advances in the medium. Hollywood imposed rules and rating systems as the medium developed, and nudity remains an important aspect of filmmaking more than a century later.

The role of nudity on screen has changed significantly since the beginning, allowing for the showing of various body parts and sexuality. Still, the vast majority of nudity in modern movies is limited to female toplessness and the occasional glimpse of a man's rear end. Granted, not every actor is willing to bare it all in front of the camera — some use body doubles, while others flat-out refuse.

The game began to change with the development of photorealistic CGI, and in 2010, computer artists manipulated a feature film to make an actor appear nude when she wasn't. Since then, further developments have allowed an actor's face to be placed on a body double, pushing the technology further. In fact, there's a good chance you watched one without realizing the supposedly nude actor had a little computer-generated help to film their scenes.