What Happens To Malcolm Beck On Yellowstone & Why Is It So Important?

The Beck brothers are the bane of the Duttons in "Yellowstone" Season 2. Teal (Terry Serpico) and Malcolm Beck (Neal McDonough) are real estate moguls with high aspirations of opening up casinos. However, they have a knack for trying to build on the wrong family's land.

Teal and Malcolm pack quite the punch as the season's primary antagonists and drag the Dutton family into an all-out war; the conflict culminates in a bloody showdown between the Beck brothers' white supremacist thugs and the Duttons. The stakes are high, with Tate (Brecken Merrill) even getting captured and held captive. In the end, Montana's most dysfunctional family emerges victorious, with Kayce (Luke Grimes) killing and torturing Teal, and John Dutton (Kevin Costner) standing over a dying Malcolm in the season finale. Why the latter thought he could take on the legendary Lt. John J. Dunbar in a shootout still befuddles the "Yellowstone" fandom years later.

Despite only appearing in a handful of episodes, Malcolm Beck's villain arc has disastrous repercussions for the Duttons. For starters, in the following season, it's revealed that Tate is suffering from PTSD due to his abduction. Throughout the season, he is seen coping with his captivity; simple tasks such as taking a bath prove challenging for the young Dutton. The fallout of the Beck conflict also forces John Dutton to resign from his position as livestock commissioner. However, it wasn't just the Dutton family that had to feel Malcolm's wrath. Longtime Dutton enemy Dan Jenkins (Danny Huston) also meets his demise in Season 2 when the Beck brothers send professional hitmen after him. Overall, multiple years and seasons later, the actions of McDonough's character can still be felt.