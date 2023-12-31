Spider-Man Super-Fit: The Bizarre 1987 Exercise Video & Its Forgotten Star Explained

Ever stay awake at night wondering how Spider-Man keeps his stellar physique? Well, if you were a kid in the late 1980s, finding the answer was as easy as visiting your local video store. Released in 1987, "Spider-Man Super-Fit Youth Fitness System" may not be the first project that comes to mind when thinking of the comic book web-slinger. But in the annals of Spider-Man's history, it undoubtedly ranks among his most bizarre adventures.

If you couldn't tell by its title, "Spider-Man Super-Fit Youth Fitness System" is a fitness video. In it, Peter Parker teams up with a group of young boys to take down a series of mysterious anti-fitness force fields using their newly acquired muscle toners. While intended to be little more than a well-meaning VHS promoting healthy living, the video becomes a mind-bending fever dream that will constantly have you questioning reality. This acid trip of a viewing experience contains cheap trippy special effects, awkwardly long workout montages, jugglers, mimes, and more shots of Spider-Man's butt and crotch than you'd ever need to see in a lifetime. In other words, it's mandatory viewing.

The end of the video states that the engrossing saga would have a continuation, although no evidence exists that a follow-up ever came to fruition. But perhaps more interestingly is what nearly came before for the film's star, Scott Leva, and the Marvel superhero.