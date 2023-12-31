Spider-Man Super-Fit: The Bizarre 1987 Exercise Video & Its Forgotten Star Explained
Ever stay awake at night wondering how Spider-Man keeps his stellar physique? Well, if you were a kid in the late 1980s, finding the answer was as easy as visiting your local video store. Released in 1987, "Spider-Man Super-Fit Youth Fitness System" may not be the first project that comes to mind when thinking of the comic book web-slinger. But in the annals of Spider-Man's history, it undoubtedly ranks among his most bizarre adventures.
If you couldn't tell by its title, "Spider-Man Super-Fit Youth Fitness System" is a fitness video. In it, Peter Parker teams up with a group of young boys to take down a series of mysterious anti-fitness force fields using their newly acquired muscle toners. While intended to be little more than a well-meaning VHS promoting healthy living, the video becomes a mind-bending fever dream that will constantly have you questioning reality. This acid trip of a viewing experience contains cheap trippy special effects, awkwardly long workout montages, jugglers, mimes, and more shots of Spider-Man's butt and crotch than you'd ever need to see in a lifetime. In other words, it's mandatory viewing.
The end of the video states that the engrossing saga would have a continuation, although no evidence exists that a follow-up ever came to fruition. But perhaps more interestingly is what nearly came before for the film's star, Scott Leva, and the Marvel superhero.
Scott Leva was almost cinema's first Spider-Man
While Scott Leva's performance as Spider-Man in "Spider-Man Super-Fit Youth Fitness System" may not rank among the character's most iconic film adaptations, there's no denying that the actor adds to the video's, well, interesting quality. It gives fans a window into what could have been, as Leva was originally set to don the blue-and-red spandex for Spidey's big-screen debut.
The first attempt at a Spider-Man movie started in 1985 when low-budget studio Cannon Films purchased the rights from Marvel for $225,000. Screenwriter Leslie Stevens was tasked with helming the script, with producers Menahem Golan and Yoram Globus looking to make the project a "Wolfman"-esque horror venture that would have been directed by "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" filmmaker Tobe Hooper. While the team had high hopes that Tom Cruise would star as the titular superhero, actor-stuntman Leva was the more likely candidate, given his prior appearances as the character, including posing on the cover of "The Amazing Spider-Man #262." Following harsh budget slashing and further rewrites, Cannon folded and was acquired by Pathe Communications. Golan, still possessing the rights, still tried getting the film made, but the license expired after financing woes kept stalling the project's process.
As for Leva, while his Spider-Man film never came off the ground, it wouldn't be the performer's last rodeo with Marvel. Far from that, as he made crucial contributions as a stunt coordinator for Marvel films and shows such as "X-Men" (where, in a blooper reel, he wears a Spider-Man costume) and "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." Additionally, he has been on the stunt team for other fan-favorite projects such as "A Series of Unfortunate Events," "Everybody Hates Chris," "Insidious," and 2011's "The Muppets."