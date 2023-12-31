Stephen King's Harry Potter: The Fan-Made Concept That's Too Weird To Be Real

When it comes to accomplished fiction writers, you don't get much more prodigious than Stephen King. So iconic is his work that the YouTube channel Yellow Medusa created an artificial intelligence-driven video that hypothesizes how the "Harry Potter" films would look like if King — and not J.K. Rowling — created the franchise. This is one of several videos where the channel reimagines the "Harry Potter" movies if they were directed or written by other famous creators.

The video starts with Harry wearing a yellow raincoat, looking very much like Georgie Denbrough, a victim of Pennywise in King's novel "It." The evil clown appears without a nose, seemingly a stand-in for Voldemort as he haunts Harry's dreams — which may be more than just nightmares. Hagrid (Dick Hallorann from "The Shining") then tells the young protagonist, "You shine, Harry. And people who shine can sometimes see things that are going to happen." In addition to that "The Shining" reference, Dobby the house-elf is introduced with a twist on Jack Torrance's maniacal "Here's Johnny!" and the twins appear as Fred and George Weasley.

Hermione shows up to correct Harry's grammar — "It's not the Losers' Club, Harry. It's the Club of Losers" — and while that line contains another "It" reference, she's depicted as Charlie McGee, the pyrokinetic character in "Firestarter." Harry's godfather, Sirius, is cast as the dog from "Cujo," and he quotes King's novella "Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption," saying, "Fear can hold you prisoner, Harry, but hope can set you free." Draco Malfoy also makes an appearance, representing "The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon" and threatening, "The wizarding world has teeth."

Finally, Dumbledore shows up looking like Morgan Freeman's "Shawshank Redemption" character Ellis Boyd Redding, asking Harry if he knows what is real.