Beetlejuice Vs Dune Vs Tremors: Which Sandworm Is Strongest?

Of all the fictional creatures to make their way into pop culture throughout the years, few are as intimidating and varied as the sandworm. From franchise to franchise, these fierce monsters slither through dunes, seeking out helpless victims to horrify and snack on. Some of the most intimidating and memorable stem from three very different works: "Tremors," "Dune," and "Beetlejuice." Though they're all classified as sandworms, the three of them are vastly different. Thus, when compared to one another, the natural question to ask is which of these is the undisputed strongest?

First and foremost, as iconic as it is, the "Beetlejuice" sandworm is nowhere near the top of the heap. Though it's not the smallest of the three, it seems to be the weakest, momentarily backing off from Barbara Maitland (Geena Davis) after she merely struck its face. That leaves the "Tremors" sandworm — known as a Graboid — and the sandworms of "Dune," and it's not much of a contest. For as aggressive and dangerous as Graboids are, one would struggle to overcome the sheer size and power of an Arrakis sandworm. As if their immense stature and strength weren't enough to give the Graboid an uphill battle to fight, it would also have to contend with the sandworm's thick, durable hide.

Thus, the "Dune" sandworm is arguably the winner of this fictional sandworm strength showdown. Even moving away from the discussion of their physical strength and into that of their reputations, the sandworm of Arakkis still comes out on top.