Jeff Bridges Cast As Magneto In MCU Concept Art You'll Never Be Able To Unsee

In the wake of Disney's purchase of 20th Century Fox in 2019, the X-Men and their corner of the Marvel Universe have become fair game to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The longtime Fox characters have begun to trickle their way into the sprawling franchise in recent years, with Professor Charles Xavier (Sir Patrick Stewart), Beast (Kelsey Grammer), and, with the release of "Deadpool 3," Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), leading the charge. Of course, there are still plenty of X-Men favorites yet to be so much as hinted at up to this point.

Among these is the legendary X-Men rogue Erik Lehnsherr, aka Magneto, formerly portrayed by Sir Ian McKellen and Michael Fassbender in the Fox "X-Men" movies. In the event he comes to the MCU soon and is recast, Marvel artist Lucas Werneck has built a solid case that Jeff Bridges should take on the role. On his Instagram page, he put together some incredible concept artworks depicting the "Big Lebowski" and "Tron" star in a black and magenta Magneto outfit. The actor looks perfect in the costume, especially with Magneto's signature helmet placed atop his head.

Over the years, Werneck has shared numerous other pieces of MCU X-Men artwork on Instagram, prompting plenty of praise, discussion, and debate in the comments. Unsurprisingly, his take on Bridges as Magneto did the same, with many expressing that he's not the only actor they could see bring the Master of Magnetism to the movies next.