Why Marvel's New Power Man May Be The Strongest Superhero Ever

Contains spoilers for Marvel Comics' "Timeless" #1

In Marvel's far future, Power Man has become one of the strongest heroes in existence. However, despite his extraordinary abilities derived from several other formidable heroes, Luke Cage has an enemy who rivals his powers in Immortal Moon Knight. Cage's attempts to stop him set up a potentially universe-shattering battle between mighty beings.

In "Timeless" #1 (by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, Juan Cabal, and VC's Travis Lanham), readers are taken to a dark future where the Earth is facing extinction at the hands of the Immortal Moon Knight, a villain with the combined powers of StarkTech, the Eternal Machine, and Khonshu, the God of the Moon. Cage, the planet's last hero standing amidst cataclysm across the galaxy, is the only person capable of stopping Moon Knight's reign. But, taking down Moon Knight is more than just about saving the world for Cage, as he knows behind the mask of the blood-hungry villain is one of his closest former friends: Danny Rand, aka Iron Fist.

But how does a hero, even one with the incredible abilities of the future Power Man, stop a threat on an unprecedented cosmic level? You need one of the biggest power upgrades ever seen in comics. Cage's last stand to save Earth occurs as he wields the extraordinary abilities of several of his former allies, including the Hulk, Sentry, and Iron Fist.