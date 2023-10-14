Star Wars: Is The Infamous Starkiller A Jedi Or Sith?

The time following the Fall of the Republic has a wealth of content in "Star Wars" lore. In the nearly two decades between "Revenge of the Sith" and "A New Hope," the intervening years have been explored in books, comics, and video games. But Darth Vader's dynamic with his surrogate son and secret apprentice, Starkiller, is one of the more nuanced portrayals of the Sith and Jedi dichotomy. Voiced by frequent "Star Wars" actor Sam Witwer in "Star Wars: The Force Unleashed," he is one of the only Sith protagonists in the world of video games.

Born to two Jedi on the Wookiee homeworld of Kashyyyk as Galen Marek, he was orphaned when the Empire invaded the planet. Sensing the untapped potential in the young Force user, powerful Sith lord Vader takes him under his wing to train him in the ways of the dark side. Because of the Sith Rule of Two, Vader keeps this a secret and raises Marek to be Starkiller. But while it was the young aspiring Sith's understanding that he would use his powers to one day overthrow the Emperor, his complex relationship with Vader leads him to the side of the light.