Blue Bloods: Who Plays Melanie Maines In The Episode 'Women With Guns?'

Since it premiered in 2010, "Blue Bloods" has been a show about family, faith, and service. It pays comparatively little attention to Frank Reagan's (Tom Selleck) love life. A widower, Frank speaks often and lovingly about his late wife, Mary Margaret, who died before the events of the series in 2005. Once in a blue moon, however, "Blue Bloods" devotes some time to the NYPD Commissioner's personal life.

Frank's romantic interests are few and far between, so it comes as somewhat of a surprise when we meet Melanie Maines –- played by Margaret Colin –- on the Season 2 episode, "Women with Guns." Melanie is a successful, public-facing investigative reporter based in Atlanta, though she spends most of her time on the road. She and Frank discreetly and sporadically see one another, usually when Melanie finds herself in New York for work.

During "Women with Guns," Frank and Melanie are on their way to a hotel when the latter gets attacked with acid by a menacing stranger. Melanie, who specializes in investigating financial and political corruption, isn't surprised that someone might be after her. However, she and Frank disagree over how the matter should be handled. Involving the police could undermine her investigatory work, but Frank isn't comfortable letting the attacker remain at large.

Margaret Colin is a worthy scene partner to Tom Selleck, and the characters' bristling philosophical differences are a satisfying counterpart to their undeniable chemistry. Fans might recognize Colin's acting prowess from projects like "Independence Day" and "Gossip Girl."