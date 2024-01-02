The Big Bang Theory: Is It Possible That Penny Is Richer Than Leonard?

"The Big Bang Theory" doesn't always treat its female characters with respect, but one of them may be much more successful than her male companion.

By the time "The Big Bang Theory" comes to an end, Penny Hofstadter (Kaley Cuoco) is a successful pharmaceutical representative, working alongside her friend Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz (Melissa Rauch) after realizing she probably wasn't ever going to become a famous actress. Meanwhile, her husband Leonard (Johnny Galecki) works at CalTech (the California Institute of Technology) with all his friends for the entire series. So does Penny earn a bigger paycheck than Leonard?

According to Quora user Mr. Shelby: probably. As they wrote when a different user asked how Penny could possibly be more successful, "As far as I know, Leonard is a Research scientist at Caltech. Per Glassdoor, a Research scientist at Caltech makes around 88k a year, which isn't a very high salary by California standards. According to Medrep.com the Average salary for a medical representative, which is what Penny does is around 140k a year. So it's entirely plausible that Penny earns much more than Leonard."