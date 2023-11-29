Marvel Star Tapped To Play Young Donald Trump In Upcoming Biopic The Student

It's normal for former presidents to get movies made about them. Josh Brolin played George W. Bush in 2008's "W.," which came out while Bush was still in office. Then there's 2016's "Barry," centered on Barack Obama's life as a college student. To keep the trajectory going, it only makes sense for Donald Trump to receive his own movie, and it's now coming to fruition with a pretty intriguing actor taking the lead role.

Deadline reported that Sebastian Stan, known for playing Bucky Barnes, aka the Winter Soldier, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will take on the role of Donald Trump. Award-winning Iranian filmmaker Ali Abbasi, who previously helmed "Holy Spider" and two episodes of "The Last of Us," will direct the film, titled "The Student." The movie won't focus on Trump's residence and will instead reportedly hone in on how he built his real estate business throughout the 1970s and '80s.

Stan is developing a knack for biopics. He played Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee in the Hulu miniseries "Pam & Tommy" and starred in the 2023 film "Dumb Money," which was based on the real-life GameStop stock story. As for "The Student," it's likely going to receive some free publicity due to the myriad legal issues Trump presently faces.