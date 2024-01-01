The Wonder Woman Movie Line You Likely Didn't Know Was Written By Zack Snyder

Zack Snyder's impact on the DC Extended Universe stretched far beyond the films he directed. He famously had a hand in casting the franchise's primary heroes, including Henry Cavill's Superman, Ben Affleck's Batman, Jason Momoa's Aquaman, and Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman. While most fans know that fact, they might not realize that the "Rebel Moon" filmmaker also helped write one of the funniest scenes in Gadot's first solo DCEU outing, 2017's "Wonder Woman."

Snyder admitted as much in an interview with Wired. While discussing his original vision for the DCEU's Wonder Woman, he shared that he wrote one of the lines that Gadot's Diana Prince says during a memorable scene between her and Chris Pine's Steve Trevor. "When they're on the boat and talking about, like, the treatises on sexual pleasure, she says [to Steve Trevor], 'You wouldn't like it because it concludes that men, though important for reproduction, are not necessary for pleasure,'" Snyder recalled. "That was my contribution."

The line hilariously illustrates how knowledgeable Diana is, and Steve's reaction to her observation is one of the film's funniest moments. Knowing that Snyder himself came up with it may, therefore, make some DCEU fans appreciate it even more. Either way, the filmmaker said that his sole "contribution" to "Wonder Woman" tied directly back to how he wanted Diana to be represented.