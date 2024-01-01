The Wonder Woman Movie Line You Likely Didn't Know Was Written By Zack Snyder
Zack Snyder's impact on the DC Extended Universe stretched far beyond the films he directed. He famously had a hand in casting the franchise's primary heroes, including Henry Cavill's Superman, Ben Affleck's Batman, Jason Momoa's Aquaman, and Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman. While most fans know that fact, they might not realize that the "Rebel Moon" filmmaker also helped write one of the funniest scenes in Gadot's first solo DCEU outing, 2017's "Wonder Woman."
Snyder admitted as much in an interview with Wired. While discussing his original vision for the DCEU's Wonder Woman, he shared that he wrote one of the lines that Gadot's Diana Prince says during a memorable scene between her and Chris Pine's Steve Trevor. "When they're on the boat and talking about, like, the treatises on sexual pleasure, she says [to Steve Trevor], 'You wouldn't like it because it concludes that men, though important for reproduction, are not necessary for pleasure,'" Snyder recalled. "That was my contribution."
The line hilariously illustrates how knowledgeable Diana is, and Steve's reaction to her observation is one of the film's funniest moments. Knowing that Snyder himself came up with it may, therefore, make some DCEU fans appreciate it even more. Either way, the filmmaker said that his sole "contribution" to "Wonder Woman" tied directly back to how he wanted Diana to be represented.
Zack Snyder didn't want the DCEU's Wonder Woman to be 'naive'
During his interview with Wired, Zack Snyder stated that he had a very clear idea about how he wanted Wonder Woman to be depicted in the DCEU. "I wanted a Wonder Woman that was not necessarily naive. Not necessarily, like, a virgin," he said. To illustrate his point, the filmmaker discussed a photo in his office of Wonder Woman holding several severed heads.
When Snyder was casting 2016's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," he seemingly knew that Gal Gadot was the perfect actor to play Wonder Woman. However, it's worth noting that Gadot's version of Diana never became quite as ruthless as the one depicted in Snyder's office photo. Instead, he and "Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins ultimately turned her into a hero who isn't naive when it comes to sex or violence, but who also isn't fully prepared for the horrors of the mortal world. In the years following the release of "Wonder Woman," Diana became a formidable beacon of hope within the DCEU.
That may not have been what Snyder originally had in mind for the character, but DCEU fans seemed to react positively to his, Gadot, and Jenkins' combined take on the iconic hero. While Snyder's overall Wonder Woman plans would have likely made DC Comics fans furious, there's no denying his role in shaping the franchise's version of the character.