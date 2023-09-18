Zack Snyder's Wonder Woman Plans Would Have Made DC Comics Fans Furious

Zack Snyder's tenure running DC's cinematic universe was contentious, to say the least. Some loved the dark and gritty tone he brought to the characters, while others would've preferred a more vibrant approach akin to the source material. However, one reveal would've undoubtedly left a sour taste in most fans' mouths — particularly avid fans of DC Comics.

According to the "Batman v Superman" director, he initially planned to reveal that Zeus wasn't a god, but a Kryptonian instead. This would mean that Wonder Woman, the daughter of Zeus, would lose her demigod status and become a Kryptonian. "It's this whole thing with Ares and Zeus... [We considered how] Zeus could possibly be a Kryptonian," Snyder revealed about his DCEU plans at SnyderCon 2023. "So, that Wonder Woman's powers... you can sort of see where that's going. Because the whole thing of whether or not magic and the gods... There's a version of where you're like, 'That's cool, I guess.' But then there's also the more sort of scientific aspect. You have the pathology built up of like, 'Where do gods come from?'"

Although it may seem like a minor change to the overall narrative, Snyder fully planned to retcon longstanding DC Comics lore, putting a "realistic" spin on his cinematic universe by rooting it in science. However, it would've come at the expense of Wonder Woman's character, relating her origin to Superman and erasing what has made her an icon in the comics industry.