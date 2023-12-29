What Parasite Star Lee Sun-Kyun Did In The Final Week Of His Life

The article contains mentions of suicide

Actor Lee Sun-kyun, best known for his work in the Oscar-winning 2019 drama "Parasite," in addition to numerous other film and television efforts, died on December 27 at the age of 48. He was found inside his car, which was located in a park in central Seoul, South Korea, and it has since come to light that the actor died by suicide. Lee had previously been at the center of a drug use investigation that dates back to October, which, naturally, very much occupied the final week of his life.

On December 23, Lee was held by police for a roughly 19-hour-long probe into his alleged use of illegal substances, Reuters noted. According to TMZ, that same day, his lawyer requested that enforcement not reveal the details of the investigation to the public. He maintained his innocence throughout, claiming that he'd been tricked into using the substances and had been blackmailed by the one responsible for giving them to him — supposedly a hostess working in Seoul's Gangnam district. As reported by Yonhap News Agency, on December 26, Lee even requested a lie detector test be conducted between himself and the hostess to prove he'd offered nothing but the truth to investigators.

On December 27, at around 10:12 a.m., Lee's manager reportedly informed police that his client "wrote a note that resembled a will and left the house" the previous night, according to TV Chosun. In the note, he allegedly told his wife, fellow actor Jeon Hye-jin, "I can't help it," and "This is the only way," per a separate report from the outlet.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org