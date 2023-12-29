Quentin Tarantino's Game Of Thrones: This Fan-Made Concept Video Is Unbelievable

It doesn't need repeating that the ending of "Game of Thrones" wasn't that popular among viewers. With that said, it might have ended on a better note had, as this concept video suggests, "Game of Thrones" been placed under the watch of legendary filmmaker Quentin Tarantino. Say Jon Snow knows nothing, we dare you, we double dare you!

By way of artificial intelligence, video creator Yellow Medusa gives us a hi-res hypothetical glimpse into the world of Westeros if it was taken over by the Oscar-winning director. Naturally, dropping the Seven Kingdoms in the hands of the renowned filmmaker comes with everything you'd expect. There's blood, there's F-bombs, and a very choice instrumental that has no place in between dragons and armies of the dead. Nevertheless, we're sure that Mr. Tarantino would make it work.

Is some of it absolutely bonkers? Well, of course it is! Seven Hells, Samuel L. Jackson playing Jon Snow is enough to scramble our brains, but that didn't stop fans from getting excited about the prospect of seeing George R.R. Martin's epic tale in a brand new style. With all that said, though, there's one casting choice that, even under Tarantino's management, still can't be replaced.