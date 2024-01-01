Zack Snyder's James Bond Movie Idea Would Make One Big Change

While the world awaits the name of Daniel Craig's successor in the James Bond franchise, filmmaker Zack Snyder is giving his thoughts on a big change he would make if he could reboot the 007 franchise. During an interview with The Atlantic to discuss his new space epic "Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire," Snyder revealed that he'd like to explore the early days of author Ian Fleming's British double agent. But instead of the calm, cool, and collected version of the character fans are used to seeing, Snyder would like to present a younger Bond who has been shaken and stirred.

"It'd be cool to see, like, 20-year-old James Bond," Snyder said. "The humble roots that he comes from. Whatever trauma of youth that makes you be able to be James Bond ... there has to be something there."

Telling the story of Bond's early days is completely within reason, especially since the idea has been examined before. In 2005, author Charlie Higson started penning the "Young Bond" book series for Ian Fleming Publications, which began with the adventures of a 13-year-old James Bond at England's Eaton College in the 1930s. If Snyder were to take that route, there certainly wouldn't be a shortage of material to choose from. Beginning with "SilverFin," Higson wrote five "Young Bond" books from 2005 to 2008. After that, author Steve Cole wrote four more "Young Bond" novels from 2014 to 2016.