Zack Snyder's James Bond Movie Idea Would Make One Big Change
While the world awaits the name of Daniel Craig's successor in the James Bond franchise, filmmaker Zack Snyder is giving his thoughts on a big change he would make if he could reboot the 007 franchise. During an interview with The Atlantic to discuss his new space epic "Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire," Snyder revealed that he'd like to explore the early days of author Ian Fleming's British double agent. But instead of the calm, cool, and collected version of the character fans are used to seeing, Snyder would like to present a younger Bond who has been shaken and stirred.
"It'd be cool to see, like, 20-year-old James Bond," Snyder said. "The humble roots that he comes from. Whatever trauma of youth that makes you be able to be James Bond ... there has to be something there."
Telling the story of Bond's early days is completely within reason, especially since the idea has been examined before. In 2005, author Charlie Higson started penning the "Young Bond" book series for Ian Fleming Publications, which began with the adventures of a 13-year-old James Bond at England's Eaton College in the 1930s. If Snyder were to take that route, there certainly wouldn't be a shortage of material to choose from. Beginning with "SilverFin," Higson wrote five "Young Bond" books from 2005 to 2008. After that, author Steve Cole wrote four more "Young Bond" novels from 2014 to 2016.
James Bond Jr. could also be the basis for a young 007
Zack Snyder — if he were to pursue a project with a 20-year-old 007 — could also look to television as a source of inspiration in addition to the "Young Bond" books. In 1991, "James Bond Jr." — an obscure animated series that rewrote James Bond history — ran for 65 episodes in syndication. Unlike the title of the series implies, however, Bond Jr. (voiced by Corey Burton) was not the son of the famed superspy, but his nephew.
While "James Bond Jr." doesn't seem to fit the mold of a typical James Bond project — it's the only narrative television series produced in conjunction with the 007 franchise — it does have strong ties to the 007 film series. It was co-created by Michael G. Wilson, who produces the Bond theatrical movies with his half-sister, Barbara Broccoli.
Meanwhile, Zack Snyder isn't the only director who would like to give the movie series a different spin. Snyder's "Man of Steel" collaborator Christopher Nolan has said he'd definitely direct a Bond movie if he could reboot the series on his terms. As far as Snyder's idea goes, the youngest actor to play James Bond to date was George Lazenby, who was 29 when he starred in his first and only 007 movie, 1969's "On Her Majesty's Secret Service." The last Bond movie, "No Time to Die," starring Daniel Craig as 007, was released in 2021.