James Bond Star Pierce Brosnan Could Face Jail Time Over Yellowstone Mistake

It's appropriate that Pierce Brosnan starred in a movie called "The Out-Laws," because he's finding himself on the wrong side of the law after a reported incident at Yellowstone National Park.

According to CNN, the former James Bond actor was cited for allegedly walking on November 1 into highly sensitive thermal areas of the park, which is prohibited under federal law and could result in jail time and/or fines. The docket filed against Brosnan on Tuesday, December 26, lists his charges as "Foot travel in all thermal areas and [within] Yellowstone Canyon confined to trails ... and violating closures and use limits." Brosnan has been ordered to appear in court on January 23, 2024. The actor's representatives have not commented on the case, and no plea has been submitted.

Rules against venturing into certain areas of Yellowstone exist for guests' safety. Certain steam vents can reach temperatures up to 275° Fahrenheit, resulting in potentially fatal burns. Fortunately, Brosnan is all right health-wise, which means he'll get to ... die another day.