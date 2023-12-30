Real-Life Home Alone 2 Unfolds On Spirit Airlines After Child's Flight Mix-Up

Spirit Airlines quickly issued a statement apologizing for the mix-up and declaring the child was always under someone's supervision. But with a story like this, the damage is done, and people on X, formerly known as Twitter, were quick to make fun of the budget airline.

Considering all of the checkpoints and security measures at airports these days, many are astonished that something like this could happen. That includes @MattBerry05, who wrote, "'Home Alone 2 could never happen in 2023' My friend have you considered: Spirit Airlines." With articles out there titled "Why Spirit Airlines Is So Terrible," the company doesn't exactly have the best reputation, and putting a child on the wrong flight doesn't help matters. X user @csilverandgold also made note of the "Home Alone" similarity, "The plot of Home Alone 2: Lost In New York was only missing one thing to become fully plausible: Spirit Airlines." It's a minor detail, but the McCallisters actually rode American Airlines in "Home Alone 2." And @TalkerReel92 gives credit where credit's due, "At least Spirit apologized. I don't remember American Airlines in Home Alone 2 apologizing to the McAlisters lol."

While certain elements of the "Home Alone" movies can still occur in this day and age, one thing that remains implausible is the Wet Bandits surviving Kevin's onslaught of traps. Marv (Daniel Stern) and Harry (Joe Pesci) should definitely be dead at this point.