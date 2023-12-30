Real-Life Home Alone 2 Unfolds On Spirit Airlines After Child's Flight Mix-Up
Occasionally, life imitates art in a funny way, and now, a 6-year-old boy can claim to be a real-life Kevin McCallister. Television station WINK-TV reported how an unaccompanied child was meant to travel from Philadelphia to Fort Myers. However, he wound up on a flight to Orlando instead. Suffice it to say, his grandmother, who was supposed to pick him up in Fort Myers, was terrified upon realizing he wasn't aboard the plane but soon received a phone call that he had landed in a city a few hours over.
To some, the story will naturally be reminiscent of "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York." In the sequel, Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) also gets on the wrong flight after getting separated from his family at the airport. Interestingly enough, Kevin's family also travels to Florida in the film; however, Kevin ends up in New York by accident. No doubt his mother, Kate (Catherine O'Hara), would've loved it if Kevin was at least in the same state. Fortunately, in reality, the young boy didn't have to foil the schemes of the Wet Bandits or ask Donald Trump for directions.
People have roasted Spirit Airlines on social media
Spirit Airlines quickly issued a statement apologizing for the mix-up and declaring the child was always under someone's supervision. But with a story like this, the damage is done, and people on X, formerly known as Twitter, were quick to make fun of the budget airline.
Considering all of the checkpoints and security measures at airports these days, many are astonished that something like this could happen. That includes @MattBerry05, who wrote, "'Home Alone 2 could never happen in 2023' My friend have you considered: Spirit Airlines." With articles out there titled "Why Spirit Airlines Is So Terrible," the company doesn't exactly have the best reputation, and putting a child on the wrong flight doesn't help matters. X user @csilverandgold also made note of the "Home Alone" similarity, "The plot of Home Alone 2: Lost In New York was only missing one thing to become fully plausible: Spirit Airlines." It's a minor detail, but the McCallisters actually rode American Airlines in "Home Alone 2." And @TalkerReel92 gives credit where credit's due, "At least Spirit apologized. I don't remember American Airlines in Home Alone 2 apologizing to the McAlisters lol."
While certain elements of the "Home Alone" movies can still occur in this day and age, one thing that remains implausible is the Wet Bandits surviving Kevin's onslaught of traps. Marv (Daniel Stern) and Harry (Joe Pesci) should definitely be dead at this point.