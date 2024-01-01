Zack Snyder Confirms His Cinematic 'Holy Grail' (It's Not A Superhero Movie)

After reaching the pinnacle of superhero moviemaking with "Zack Snyder's Justice League," the eponymous writer-director of the four-hour epic has his sights set on the holy grail of cinema — but it has nothing to do with DC or characters wearing capes.

In an interview with The Atlantic to discuss his new sci-fi feature "Rebel Moon: Part One –- A Child of Fire," Snyder made it clear that he is not looking to reconnect with James Gunn — who with Peter Safran are the new heads of DC's film and television division — to make another monolithic superhero movie. Instead, he wants to create a story crafted entirely from his thoughts.

"I'm not knocking on James Gunn's door, going, like, 'Bro, shoot me one of those sweet movies,'" Snyder told The Atlantic. "The holy grail is some original IP that you create, that has resonance and is cool."

So, conclusively, Snyder isn't looking forward to making a movie based on an existing intellectual property, but one that's based on his original idea. One could easily argue that "Rebel Moon" — which concludes in April 2024 with "Part Two — The Scargiver" — is the holy grail that Snyder is looking to grasp. But does it fit his qualification of being an original piece of intellectual property?