How Javier Bardem Almost Died While Playing The Little Mermaid's King Triton

Javier Bardem brought his one-of-a-kind presence to the role of King Triton for 2023's "The Little Mermaid," making the character's live-action debut one to remember. However, audiences may have never seen the fruits of his labor in this film — or any other film after it — following a near-catastrophic incident on set. In a roundtable Entertainment Weekly interview with "The Little Mermaid" cast, director Rob Marshall brought up a memorable day in which Bardem was rigged up for a scene. "We almost lost Javier," Marshall recalled. "It was in his throne room and he was up there maybe at least 40 feet in the air, and he dropped in one moment like 15 feet."

Thankfully, the Oscar-winning Bardem was unharmed and took the experience like a champ. Nevertheless, Marshall and others on the set were left aghast, with Marshall continuing, "Javier, who is the coolest man on the planet Earth and the nicest man ever, said, 'I'm okay. I'm good, I'm good, I'm good.' But it was like, that was bad. But then you realize what we're doing was really challenging. We were never on the ground until halfway through the film."

It's hard to look at Bardem's performance in "The Little Mermaid" and tell that he had a near-death experience while making it. But like all the pros, Bardem came prepared.