Avengers: Secret Wars Villain Rumor Explains How Marvel Can Fix Its Kang Problem

Throughout recent Marvel Cinematic Universe projects, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) and his variants from across the multiverse have been collectively positioned as the franchise's biggest threat. In fact, before fans got so much as a glimpse of his timeline-spanning power, Kang was confirmed as the main villain of the next "Avengers" movie, "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty." However, with Marvel Studios officially cutting ties with Majors, the subject of Kang's narrative importance going forward has been a major topic of conversation in MCU fan circles.

So it's not too surprising that rumors have begun to circulate on the Internet regarding the premature end of Kang's MCU story. According to Hollywood insider MyTimeToShineHello, "Avengers: Secret Wars" — the planned follow-up to "The Kang Dynasty" — might not feature Kang as the central antagonist at all. They claimed in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that the Beyonder — an incredibly powerful cosmic being at the core of Marvel Comics' first "Secret Wars" storyline — will take that spot, thus ousting Majors' Kang from his place of prominence in the franchise.

Still, just because Majors is out of the picture and the Beyonder may be coming into the MCU, that doesn't mean the Kang character has to disappear entirely.