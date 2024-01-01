Avengers: Secret Wars Villain Rumor Explains How Marvel Can Fix Its Kang Problem
Throughout recent Marvel Cinematic Universe projects, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) and his variants from across the multiverse have been collectively positioned as the franchise's biggest threat. In fact, before fans got so much as a glimpse of his timeline-spanning power, Kang was confirmed as the main villain of the next "Avengers" movie, "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty." However, with Marvel Studios officially cutting ties with Majors, the subject of Kang's narrative importance going forward has been a major topic of conversation in MCU fan circles.
So it's not too surprising that rumors have begun to circulate on the Internet regarding the premature end of Kang's MCU story. According to Hollywood insider MyTimeToShineHello, "Avengers: Secret Wars" — the planned follow-up to "The Kang Dynasty" — might not feature Kang as the central antagonist at all. They claimed in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that the Beyonder — an incredibly powerful cosmic being at the core of Marvel Comics' first "Secret Wars" storyline — will take that spot, thus ousting Majors' Kang from his place of prominence in the franchise.
Still, just because Majors is out of the picture and the Beyonder may be coming into the MCU, that doesn't mean the Kang character has to disappear entirely.
Could the MCU's Beyonder be a Kang variant?
In the pages of Marvel Comics, the Beyonder is a member of the race of the same name who becomes fascinated with Earth. He creates a planet called Battleworld and forces various heroes and villains from the Marvel roster to duke it out there for his amusement. To interact more directly with humanity, he eventually takes on a human form and walks among the beings he'd spent so long observing. The pertinent detail here is that the Beyonder is his own individual, not another Marvel Comics antagonist in disguise. However, for his MCU adaptation, that could very well change.
In their social media post regarding the Beyonder supposedly arriving in the MCU, MyTimeToShineHello mentions that the Beyonder is Marvel Studios' ticket to recasting Kang. If this is indeed the case, it can be inferred that the MCU's Beyonder might be a vastly powerful Kang variant. Perhaps somewhere in the ever-expanding multiverse, a version of Kang has reached a level of omnipotence unlike any of his other variants, transforming from a mere master of multiverse travel and conqueror of timelines to an all-seeing, all-knowing entity that exists outside time and space.
Could this solve the Kang problem? MCU fans will no doubt learn what the future holds for Kang and potentially the Beyonder as "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" and "Avengers: Secret Wars" inch closer to their respective release dates.