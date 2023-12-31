George R. R. Martin's Favorite TV Finale Isn't Game Of Thrones

It probably doesn't come as a huge surprise that George R.R. Martin's favorite TV series finale isn't "Game of Thrones" — because that finale stunk. So what's Martin's pick?

The author of the "A Song of Ice and Fire" novels upon which "Game of Thrones" was based loves talking about all things pop culture, and in August 2023, he discussed popular series finales and made his voice heard. On his personal blog, Martin discussed a Vanity Fair list of great TV episodes and weighed in thusly: "If I had to pick one episode that was even more perfect than all the others on the list, though, it would have to be the final episode of ["Six Feet Under"]. I liked that series well enough, though I cannot say I loved it as much as I loved ["Rome"] or ["Deadwood"] or ["Fargo"] or a few other shows missing from the list, but that last episode was far and away the best finale in the entire history of television, and I cannot imagine how anyone could possibly do better."

Other shows Martin brought up that featured standout episodes included "Black Mirror" — he particularly loves the popular, award-winning episode "San Junipero" — as well as other critically beloved episodes like "Ozymandias" ("Breaking Bad"), "The Suitcase" ("Mad Men"), and "The Pine Barrens" ("The Sopranos"). Of course, he also gave a shoutout to "Blackwater," a Season 2 episode of "Game of Thrones" penned by Martin himself.