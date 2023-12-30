Soft & Quiet's True Story Makes The Horror Movie Even Scarier

Some of the best cinematic revelations of all time hinge on one single moment: the plot twist. While you've seen several of them, you've probably never seen one like the bombshell that drops around the 15-minute mark of "Soft & Quiet," one of 2022's best thrillers. The film centers around a group of unassuming women who meet up to discuss a shared issue.

That cause turns out to be white nationalism. It's a jaw-dropping reveal, especially because it isn't even teased in the film's trailer. Still, what viewers may find even more unsettling is that "Soft & Quiet" was inspired by a real-life event in which a Caucasian woman targeted a Black man simply for having the audacity to remind her of the rules.

In an interview with Forbes, writer-director Beth de Araújo discussed the inspiration for "Soft & Quiet." "I kept writing like five pages and throwing it out, and then the Amy Cooper video surfaced," the filmmaker recalled. "It really affected me in a way that most of these videos don't, where usually I get quite depressed and sort of debilitated by them. And this one – the manipulation made me so angry."