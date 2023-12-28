One Thing Made Harry Potter's Neville Longbottom Really Bad At Magic (At First)

Throughout most of the early "Harry Potter" books and films, Neville Longbottom — played by Matthew Lewis — is a bit of a bumbling fool. But could this be explained by the fact that he's just using the wrong wand?

When Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) gets his first wand in "Sorcerer's Stone," Ollivander (John Hurt), the famous wandmaker, gives him a bit of wisdom and tells him that wands choose their wizards. That way, the two are in sync, and the wizard is capable of performing the best magic they can. So what's wrong with Neville's wand? It was passed down to him via his grandmother Augusta and once belonged to his father Frank, so the wand never chose him ... and as a result, he fumbled even the most basic of spells during his early years at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

During the climactic fight at the end of "Order of the Phoenix," Neville's wand is broken when a Death Eater steps on it — and as he tells Harry, he's worried Augusta will be furious since the wand belonged to his father. (Neville's parents are alive but were tortured so badly by Death Eaters that they remain hospitalized.) By "Half-Blood Prince," though, Neville tells Harry that not only was Augusta proud of him after the battle that broke his wand, but she purchased him a new one ... and from that point on, Neville's magic work is much more successful.