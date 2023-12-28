What Happened To Donna Reed After It's A Wonderful Life?

The movie "It's a Wonderful Life" has a large cast of characters, but one of the most beloved — aside from Bedford Falls hero George Bailey (James Stewart) — is his wife Mary. Played by Donna Reed, the quick-thinking wife waves a bundle of honeymoon cash to save the townspeople from Depression-era bank closures, then later saves her husband's life. Following "It's a Wonderful Life" in 1946, Reed worked steadily in film, playing mostly "good girl" roles. In 1954, she won the Academy Award for best supporting actress for her role as a sex worker in "From Here to Eternity." She later told The Saturday Evening Post that her role in the film angered studio executives as she ditched the nice girl image she was known for. "All the Oscar brought me was more bland Goody Two Shoes parts," she said.

In 1958, Reed landed a self-titled television sitcom, "The Donna Reed Show," which aired for seven seasons and 275 episodes. Reed, who played a small-town doctor's wife, Donna Stone, expressed pride over the fact that her TV character wore a normal bra that fit her properly. "Even with all the girl-next-door parts I played, there would usually be someone on the set whose job it was to look me up and down and say, 'Is that dress tight enough, baby?'" she told The Saturday Evening Post of her movie days. Reed described acting as "a lousy profession for women." Still, she worked in Hollywood until she died in 1986 of pancreatic cancer at age 64. Her final role was Miss Ellie Ewing on "Dallas."