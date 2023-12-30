Whatever Happened To Eat Your Flowers After Shark Tank?

A native of Ojai, California, Loria Stern always loved spending time in nature. It wasn't until 2013, however, that she found a way to combine her two interests: the great outdoors and food. While working as a pastry chef at a hotel, Stern began taking an edible and medicinal plants course at Santa Barbara City College. "I'd always been inspired by nature and the beauty of flowers," Stern told Saveur, "but it wasn't until I got that practical knowledge from my professor that I really thought, 'Okay, now this is safe for what I'm going to do.'" With that, the seeds of Eat Your Flowers were planted.

Eat Your Flowers creates bespoke cakes, cookies, pies, and chocolate bars that put beautiful edible botanicals on full display. While humans have been eating flowers for thousands of years all over the world, Eat Your Flowers offers a decidedly Los Angeles-centric spin. As of 2021, Stern was growing almost 75% of the company's flowers in her own home garden, and Eat Your Flowers leans into the hyper-local, farm-to-table sensibility championed by California chefs.

During a Season 14 episode of "Shark Tank," Stern pitched her blossoming company in hopes of bringing an investor into her garden.