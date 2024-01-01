The Real Reason Hugh Dillon Left Yellowstone

A lot of characters have come and gone over the course of "Yellowstone," and that seems kind of natural when you consider how mired the series is in murderous conflict. Still, one of the most shocking deaths of all came in Season 4 when Sheriff Donnie Haskell (Hugh Dillon) was killed in a diner hold-up.

"Yellowstone" fans who thought that the death came a bit out of left field might be interested to know that Donnie's exit from the series was actually motivated by behind-the-scenes events rather than what the central plot needed from him. Dillon explained as much in a chat with TV Insider, where he described how he transitioned from actor to producer and showrunner.

"I remember [Yellowstone creator] Taylor [Sheridan] saying, 'You need to produce. I need you to learn how to do this," Dillon recalled. "I want you to come and finish work on Yellowstone, but you're going on to Mayor [of Kingstown]. I've written you an honorable death, and you need to nail this scene, and Kevin's coming in, and here's what's happening,'" the actor explained. "It was just a beautifully written scene, like everything he writes," Dillon continued. "And it was just an honor to do it. He wrote this heart-wrenching tear-jerker of a death scene. And as an actor, that is the best death scene I've ever been a part of."