Yellowstone Star Eden Brolin Originally Auditioned For A Different Character

Few characters on "Yellowstone" have had as many rotating love interests as Jimmy Hurdstrom (Jefferson White) has had. While he had eyes for Avery (Tanaya Beatty) early on in the series and eventually settled down with Emily (Kathryn Kelly), in the interim, the unlikely ranch hand was also in love with Mia (Eden Brolin).

However, White could have been shooting his romantic scenes with a different actor altogether if things had gone according to plan. That's because Brolin originally auditioned for the role of Teeter (Jennifer Landon). She shared this on an installment of "Stories from the Bunkhouse," a behind-the-scenes show in which "Yellowstone" actors talk and joke about their time on the series.

"I auditioned for Teeter, and then like six months later or something, Mia came in," Brolin explained. "It was easy as that, you know." While both are supporting characters in "Yellowstone," Landon's Teeter has definitely gotten more screen time, especially as Mia lost Jimmy to Emily after leaving the bunkhouse behind in Season 4.